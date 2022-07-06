Enjoy a pint of beer in the sun while you can!

14 of the best beer gardens in Doncaster for drinking outdoors

Fancy a cool, crisp pint in the sun this summer? Here’s a few great places in Doncaster where you can do just that.

By Jimmy Johnson
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 12:56 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out 14 of the best beer gardens in Doncaster and put them into this list.

Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!

1. The White Lady

The White Lady, 6/7 Excelsior Court, Conisbrough, Doncaster, DN12 3HQ. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 75 Google Reviews). "Great little bar in the heart of Conisbrough. Always greeted with a smile and great friendly service."

2. The Plough Inn

The Plough Inn, 2 High Street, Arksey, Doncaster, DN5 0SF. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 111 Google Reviews). ""Visited last week, amazing pool room and beer garden - loved it."

3. The Harvey Arms

The Harvey Arms, Old Bawtry Rd, Finningley, Doncaster, DN9 3BY. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 316 Google Reviews). "Always nice and friendly atmosphere, good beer, great food, fantastic beer garden, the perfect local!"

4. Yorkshire Grey

Yorkshire Grey, 16 Hall Gate, DN1 3NA. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 448 Google Reviews). "Lovely little beer garden at the back."

