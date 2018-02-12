Flower club workshop invite

An Isle flower club is inviting new members to come along and try out their floristry skills at the next workshop.

Epworth and District Flower Club members are encouraging those who want to get creative to come along on March 12 to he Stephen Jones Community Hall in Haxey.

Anne Everatt, the current Chairman of the group said: “The next meeting of the Flower Club will be held on Monday 12th March at 7.30p.m. It will be a workshop to which members need to bring nothing more than £10, and their annual subscription.

“If you feel like joining us do come along at 7.30pm to the Stephen Jones Community Hall in Haxey. We shall be pleased to welcome you and you can try us out before you join.

“We are a friendly group of like-minded individuals who enjoy working with flowers and relaxing by watching beautiful flower displays created by first class demonstrators.”

The Club is affiliated to the National Association of Flower Arranging Societies (NAFAS).

As well as creating stunning floral displays members have also helped to raise £2,000 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

The money was raised at an open meeting held in November.

Anne said: “Thank you to everyone for the contribution they made to the very successful open meeting held in November.

“On that evening Jonathan Moseley entertained many, mostly local ladies, with his skilful “Fabulously Festive” demonstration.

“The financial result was even better than previously anticipated and a cheque for £2,000 was presented to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.”

At the club’s last meeting in December members enjoyed a Christmas workshop followed by festive food and drinks.

Anyone can join the Club and new Members are always welcome, as are guests at any time.

n Annual Membership is £30, with visitors charged at £8 if it is a demonstration and £5 otherwise.

If you would like to join us or would like more information about the group contact the Chair, Anne Everatt on 01427 873001 or the Secretary, Carolyn Drury on 07730 487207