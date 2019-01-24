Flipping great fun in Doncaster with beach party

It may not have sand but a beach party is bouncing into Doncaster’s biggest trampoline park this week, to help people beat the winter blues.

The fun event will take place on Saturday evening (January 26) at Flip Out Doncaster, within Frenchgate in the town centre.

Guests are free to dress for the summer as the trampoline park fills up with beach balls, inflatable crocodiles and palm trees, while a DJ plays classic holiday tunes.

General manager at Flip Out Doncaster, Jamie Hardy, said: “We’re aiming to blow away those winter cobwebs with a full-on beach party experience within our trampoline park.

“We know the people of Donny are up for a good time whatever the weather, so we decided to bring the sunshine indoors.

“We’re limited to 120 places for this event so people need to book in advance, but they’ll get two hours of fun, plus a cheeseburger and fries with their ticket.”

The event, which is suitable for anyone aged 8 and over, runs from 6-8pm on Saturday night, with tickets priced £12.

In other news at Flip Out Doncaster a new Family Mega Pass has been released for 2019 which allows four guests, including at least one adult, a one-hour bounce session at the park plus a 12” margherita pizza, four cheeseburgers and fries, eight onion rings and a jug of juice for £38.95.

Also, student discount is now available throughout the week at a price of £6.95 per hour, outside of event sessions and on production of a valid student card.

To book online, visit: www.flipout.co.uk/doncaster and for more information follow Flip Out Doncaster – @flipoutdonny on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.