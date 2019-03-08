Fitness drive for region’s children launched in North Lincolnshire

A health drive to get Primary pupils in the region fit and moving have been launched by North Lincolnshire Council and Get Ahead Partnership with its Let’s Get Stepping Challenge.

Primary schools are competing against each other to achieve the highest steps count. The initiative started in January 2019 and since then more than 15 million steps have been taken by 20 schools.

Let’s Get Stepping seeks to increase children’s and teacher’s levels of physical activity which helps build confidence and social skills, develop coordination, improves concentration and learning, strengthens muscles and bones and improves health and fitness.

In addition it aims to improve sleep, makes participants feel good and maintains healthy weight.

It’s not too late for schools to sign up to the challenge, which is open to all primary and infant schools in North Lincolnshire. If you would like your school to take part, contact Laura Borrie via laura.borrie@baysgarthschool.co.uk or 07702 75248.

Participating schools are provided with three pedometers per class (two for children and one for the class teacher).

Cabinet member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, Coun Richard Hannigan, said: “We are committed to ensuring all children get the best start in life; helping children stay healthy is an important way to do this.

“Keeping active is extremely important for children’s and adults’ health and wellbeing. Maintaining a healthy weight in childhood is important as very overweight children tend to grow up to be very overweight adults. This can lead to health problems such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers.

“All primary schools in North Lincolnshire can take part in the challenge to improve their health and fitness. The programme is already having a positive effect on those taking part.”