First ever farmers market comes to the new wool market in Doncaster town centre

Natalie of Lollie Jade's with brownies.

The people in charge of the new event say farmers markets are great for the environment - buying local produce from farmers is a great way to cut down on carbon emissions and food miles.

There will be a farmers market in the new wool market every fourth Sunday of the month from now on, after the first session was launched this week.

Officials at Market Assest Management Ltd, which runs the wool market say the whole market is environmentally friendly - and that they have a butcher and fishmonger who locally source their produce.

Kate Brown and Charlotte Willcocks of Oski's

They say many of them use paper bags as opposed to plastic, and believe markets are the future as they help decrease packaging and reduce food miles.

To make shopping at the new farmer's markets easier the council-owned car park next to the market is changing from a two hour maximum stay to a four hour stay.

A variety of stalls were at the first farmers market including Oski’s - chocolate makers from Bawtry.

Kate Brown, Oski’s Marketing and Brand Manager said: “We came to help encourage trade and footfall in the market.”

Sue Tsiknakis of Queen of Olives.

Oski’s is also trying to implement eco-friendly practices into their business.

“All of our packaging is made in Yorkshire,” Kate continued.

“We use the Tea Experience who are a Doncaster based company in some of our products.”

Oski’s have signed up to be a part of the next three farmers markets.

They sell a range of chocolate including dark, milk, white and vegan.

The Queen of Olives was selling traditional Greek food at the farmers market.

Sue Tsiknakis, owner of the business has a permanent stall inside the corn exchange but came into the wool market to show her produce to a new customer base.

She said: “We’re a Greek deli inside the food hall.

“We sell freshly marinated olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and other traditional Greek dishes.”

Lollie Jade’s is a stall inside the wool market for the farmers market event they sold even more cakes on an additional stall.

Owner Natalie Renshaw said: “It’s very important to buy local produce.

Natalie is proud that she uses local produce wherever possible in her business.

Her sausages are from Wilkinson's and bacon from Jenkins, both in the Corn Exchange.

She buys fresh fruit and other ingredients from the stalls on the outdoor market and her bread are from The Crust Cob, a town centre bakery.

“It’s important to support Doncaster businesses and think about our community when we source our ingredients,” continued Natalie.

“I think it’s really important to keep the business within this area.

“The people around here are producing really good products that we can all use.