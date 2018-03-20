Find the fairy doors across the Isle this Easter

Mischievous fairies have been making the Isle of Axholme their home and families are being asked to follow the trail and see if you can find the doors this Easter half term.

The Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership need your help in finding the magical fairy doors.

Local families are being called on to help with the magical search by finding the fairies hidden behind doors at the bottom of trees at a series of locations across the Isle.

The Partnership is offering crafty prizes to all those who find all five doors.

Councillor Baroness Liz Redfern, ward member for Axholme Central, said: “The fairy door trail is a wonderful opportunity for families to go on an adventure this Easter half term in the great outdoors. They can travel across the Isle of Axholme on their search for the fairy doors. Anyone taking part in the trail and submitting their photos will be in with a chance of winning prizes.

“The Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Partnership aims to raise awareness of the great heritage and history across the area. Local communities can get involved in a range of projects working alongside the Partnership.”

The Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership aim to help people reconnect with their landscape and cultural heritage.

Hunting down fairy doors will provide an opportunity for families to enjoy green spaces they might not usually visit.

The Partnership is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), thanks to money raised by National Lottery Players.

The Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership was awarded £1.84m by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), which will allow them to deliver 16 projects worth over £3m.

Projects will focus on the internationally important landscapes of Crowle, Thorne and Hatfield Moors and will highlight the string natural and cultural heritage to local people.

The aim of the partnership is to reconnect local people with their landscape and cultural heritage across the historic Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase.

n To enter the fairy door trail, take a photograph of the person entering the trail next to the door, answer the question, post it to the Landscape Partnership Facebook page, www.facebook/ioAHC and use the hashtag #IoAFairyDoors.

For more information, contact Laura Smith-Higgins, Archaeology and Heritage Officer at laura.higgins@northlincs.gov.uk or call 01724 297536 or visit www.ioahc.net.