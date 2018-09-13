Find more about NHS careers

Final-year nursing students are invited to go along to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) to find out more about career opportunities within the Trust.

Drop-in sessions will take place September 25 and 26 between 2pm and 5pm at Bassetlaw Hospital and Doncaster Royal Infirmary respectively.

They will allow those attending to find out more about the Trust, the innovative work which takes place at its various sites and how soon-to-be-qualified students can apply to join the team.

At both events, a number of clinical staff will be on hand, including Heads of Nursing, Matrons and Clinical Educators. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour wards and departments and hear from the organisation’s leadership team about what plans are in place for, what promises to be, an exciting future for DBTH.

Director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals, iMoira Hardy, said: “Our recruitment events are a great opportunity to meet staff, visit departments and learn why DBTH is such a fantastic place to work. As a Teaching Hospital, we take pride in attracting and developing the next generation of nurses. We relish the opportunity of supporting people to take their first-steps within a career in the NHS, instilling our compassionate and caring values along the way, fostering within them the skills and confidence to reach their full potential. We have recruited some great nursing staff previously at these events and hope to do so again this year.”

In March 2019, the Trust will have a variety of posts available for newly qualified nurses across a range of adult and paediatric specialities. All newly qualified nurses employed at the Trust take part in a ‘Preceptorship Programme’, a scheme to provide support to nurses in their first year in post to help develop skills, maximise potential and empower them to make a real difference to patient care. Visit www.nhs.jobs.uk for jobs.