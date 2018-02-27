Festival to celebrate International Women’s Day returns to Sheffield

A week long festival featuring a whole hot of female fronted events is set to take place in Sheffield to celebrate International Women’s Day.

SheFest is back for the third year running from March 5 to 11​ featuring workshops, theatre, art and comedy across the city.

SheFest co-founder Beckie Brackett said: “We’re really excited for SheFest 2018, especially as we’re working with organisers like Andro & Eve, Our Mel and both universities to showcase female talent and empower future generations”

This year, SheFest is more important than ever, as 2018 marks 100 years since the first women won the right to vote.

Sheffield was in fact the first known place in the country to form a women’s suffrage society – The Sheffield Women’s Political Association – so while residents celebrate how far gender equality has come since 1918, the festival invites them to challenge the many inequalities still present today and #pressforprogress.

Kicking off with ‘Fighting Talk’ at Chapel Walk Gallery, the festival’s annual art exhibition explores themes of protest, persistence and progress in response to the centenary.

Following the raging success of 2017’s ‘Vagina Monologues’, ‘Wild Woman’ at Theatre Deli is another festival highlight. The show uses song, dance and experiential theatre to bring you real stories of local women going wild.

The main event, SheFest Saturday, takes place on Saturday March 10 and includes a choice of 15 free workshops covering everything from sexual harassment and activism to burlesque and bellydance. Taking place from 12pm to 5pm, the event takes over Tudor Square and the surrounding areas with live music and family activities.

Ending on Sunday 11th the festival is set to finish on a high with the official closing party ‘Genderland @ Foodhall’ featuring local musicians and a community meal, the event launches FIONA’s Songs of Experience Project, exploring gender, mental health and sexuality.

