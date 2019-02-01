Pioneering mum from Doncaster gives top baby weaning tips to the nation

A helpful Doncaster mum-of-three has been involved in a national Start4Life campaign which recommends the best way to wean baby onto solid foods.

Sophie Uzelac, who is a Health Visitor for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and is returning to work after maternity leave, saw a plea for parents to share their own weaning tip.

In doing so, she was soon recruited to be involved in the Start4Life national weaning campaign. Sophie headed to London a few months ago with her baby daughter Anna for a photoshoot and filming which will be used to promote the campaign across England.

However, Sophie was already gearing up to promote the Slurp, Burp, Munch, Crunch campaign locally in Doncaster. Her colleague Leana Gater, nursery nurse, asked Sophie to capture video and photography footage as she weaned Anna; who is now 11-months-old, so they could help other Doncaster parents. Sophie and Leana have put together recipe ideas and tips to help parents make simple, healthy and affordable choices when weaning their baby onto solid foods.

Sophie said: “Myself and Leana are hoping the photos, videos and recipes we’ve created, which will be shared on our Instagram and Facebook pages, will not only help parents but also encourage them to share their tips and healthy recipes with others. The national recommendation from Start4Life is to introduce solid foods when a baby is around six months old and showing signs of being developmentally ready. Our Health Visiting team will be working with Doncaster parents to simplify weaning information because we know there is such a lot of information out there.”

Leana added: “We’re hoping Sophie’s photos, videos and tips will help parents by giving them ideas on foods to try when they start to wean their baby and how baby can join in with family mealtimes. We are also holding some weaning sessions at Family Hubs across the borough to help parents too and we will be promoting these sessions on our social media sites.”

To see the national campaign visit www.nhs.uk/start4life/weaning website.

To see Sophie’s footage follow @Doncasterhealthvisitors on Facebook and Instagram.