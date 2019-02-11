Have you ever considered adopting a child?

If you could open your heart and home to provide a Doncaster child with a permanent family you are invited to find out more by calling at an adoption drop-in information event next week.

Doncaster Children’s Services Trust Adoption Service was recently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted and will be hosting an event at The Dome on Wednesday 13 February between 5pm and 8pm.

The friendly adoption team, and a number of adoptive parents, will be on hand to answer all your questions; to explain the adoption process and the benefits of adopting through the Trust. This includes support throughout the adoption process and after your child has been placed with you.

Claire Holmes, manager of the Trust adoption team, said: “We have a number of boys and girls, from birth to 7 years old, in Doncaster who cannot be brought up with their birth family. We would love to speak to people willing to open up their hearts and give our children a permanent, stable and loving family home.

“Just as our children come from different backgrounds so do our adopters, who come from all walks of life and circumstances, including those who are single, unemployed and of whatever sexual orientation. Nor do you have to come from Doncaster.”

For information about the Trust’s adoption services, go to: https://www.doncasterchildrenstrust.co.uk/ and click on the Adoption button.