Family events: What’s on

Sand art workshop

Doncaster Central Children’s Library, Waterdale, are hosting table-top sand art sessions today to Saturday and Friday June 8 and 9 11am-4pm where you can have a go at recreating one of the famous carvings from the Sand House or make your very own design.

Help is on hand to provide tips and guidance. Just drop by and take part. Please note that children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Suitable for children aged 3 and over.

Family festival

Something to Smile About festival is back for the fourth year.

The event family friendly festival features music, art, crafts and street theatre.

The event takes place Friday June 8 to Sunday 10 at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre.

The line up includes The Leylines, Talisman, Rusty Shackle, Smiling Ivy and Acoustic Butterfly. The festival features a jam packed line-up across two stages.

As well as music families can enjoy poetry, open-mic sessions and magic shows. Day tickets start from £12, weekend from £28. To find out more visit www.somethingtosmileabout.org.uk or call 01302 841572. Camping and accomodation available.

Woodland crafts

Chill out in the woods at Potteric Carr and make some lovely crafts from woodland medallions to stars. Children and accompanying adults should wear suitable outdoor footwear and clothing and insect repellent and sun lotion

The event takes place Thursday June 7 at the Mallard Way venue 10.30am to 12pm.

Children: £4 (members) or £6 (non-members), accompanying adults free.

Family photography

Get hands-on and inspired with this free family-friendly photography workshops at The Point, South Parade, Doncaster.

Experiment with elements of light and time to create your own family portrait with photographer Les Monaghan.

The sessions run 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm (earlier session designed to better-accomodate children with additional needs and their families). Book at www.thepoint.org.uk

Stamp magic

Come along to the Doncaster Dome to the Stamp Magic and Papercraft show on Sunday June 10.

The event will feature at least 35 stands featuring quality exhibitors - all with something different to offer. There will be lots of demonstrations for you to watch and hopefully take home lots of great inspiration and ideas as well as paper craft goodies.

Doors open 10am to 4pm. Tickets £5 Book on 01302 538584.

Maypole celebrations

Wadworth Primary maypole parade Thursday June 7 1.30pm. Tickets £1

Papercraft

Have fun creating greetings cards at Armthorpe Library on Saturday June 9 10am to 12pm.

Superhero day

Come along to Sandall Park Thursday June 7 11am to 4pm. Free entry