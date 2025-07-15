Win tickets to Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust’s inflatable pool sessions

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Jul 2025, 10:12 BST
Get ready to bounce into summer fun!

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is giving away two pairs of tickets to their inflatable pool sessions - and you could be one of the lucky winners.

Giant floats, obstacle courses, and splash-filled excitement await confident swimmers aged 8–15 at leisure centres across Doncaster, including Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Rossington Leisure Centre, Askern Leisure Centre, and Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Running from 21 July to 1 September, these sessions are the perfect way to stay cool, active, and entertained during the school holidays.

Win tickets to Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust’s inflatable pool sessions.placeholder image
Win tickets to Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust’s inflatable pool sessions.

To enter, simply tell us what age group the inflatable sessions are for? Email your answer to [email protected] putting the word inflatables in the subject box. The closing date July 18 at 4pm.

For full session details and booking info, visit www.dclt.co.uk

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice