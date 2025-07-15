Win tickets to Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust’s inflatable pool sessions.

Get ready to bounce into summer fun!

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is giving away two pairs of tickets to their inflatable pool sessions - and you could be one of the lucky winners.

Giant floats, obstacle courses, and splash-filled excitement await confident swimmers aged 8–15 at leisure centres across Doncaster, including Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Rossington Leisure Centre, Askern Leisure Centre, and Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub.

Running from 21 July to 1 September, these sessions are the perfect way to stay cool, active, and entertained during the school holidays.

To enter, simply tell us what age group the inflatable sessions are for? Email your answer to [email protected] putting the word inflatables in the subject box. The closing date July 18 at 4pm.

For full session details and booking info, visit www.dclt.co.uk