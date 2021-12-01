Where can I adopt a kitten? Six adorable cats up for adoption in Doncaster

The RSPCA needs your help – these cats and kittens are in need of adoption. If you feel like you could be the one to look after one of them, then this list is for you. The RSPCA charges £100 for adult cat adoptions while kittens are £150.
1. Roly
Roly was found by the RSPCA with an injured leg, but they've manage to nurse him back to health. He's a very cuddly cat and loves the company of humans - he'd also love to live with another playful cat like himself.
Photo: -
2. Stevie
Seven-year-old Stevie can be a bit cranky, but beneath his tough exterior is a complete softie. It's a wonder that Stevie hasn't been adopted yet!
Photo: -
3. Athena and Artemis
A pair of 17 week old females, Athena and Artemis are endlessly curious and will keep you on your toes (in a good way, of course). They're very friendly and could adapt to almost any loving home.
Photo: -
4. Wizard
11 week old Wizard was found stranded on his lonesome as a baby - but he's now happy and healthy. Like with many rescued cats, he's shy, but your patience will definitely be rewarded. He's currently reserved for viewing.
Photo: -