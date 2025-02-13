Treat you mum with a special afternoon tea at Doncaster garden centre

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 13th Feb 2025, 12:12 BST
Enjoy the perfect treat this Mother’s Day (March 30) with a traditional afternoon tea experience that includes a selection of sandwiches, freshly baked scones served with jam and cream, and dainty mini cakes.

The food is complemented with a choice of tea or coffee, but if you're looking for that extra special treat you can upgrade to include a glass of prosecco.

The event will take place at Cherry Lane Garden Centre in Tickhill with tickets starting from just £16.

You can book your tickets here.

For other Cherry Lane Garden Centres taking part visit https://www.cherry-lane.co.uk/a/storelocator

Related topics:DoncasterTickhill
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice