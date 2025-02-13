Treat you mum with a special afternoon tea at Doncaster garden centre

Enjoy the perfect treat this Mother’s Day (March 30) with a traditional afternoon tea experience that includes a selection of sandwiches, freshly baked scones served with jam and cream, and dainty mini cakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The food is complemented with a choice of tea or coffee, but if you're looking for that extra special treat you can upgrade to include a glass of prosecco.

The event will take place at Cherry Lane Garden Centre in Tickhill with tickets starting from just £16.

For other Cherry Lane Garden Centres taking part visit https://www.cherry-lane.co.uk/a/storelocator