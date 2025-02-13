Treat you mum with a special afternoon tea at Doncaster garden centre
Enjoy the perfect treat this Mother’s Day (March 30) with a traditional afternoon tea experience that includes a selection of sandwiches, freshly baked scones served with jam and cream, and dainty mini cakes.
The food is complemented with a choice of tea or coffee, but if you're looking for that extra special treat you can upgrade to include a glass of prosecco.
The event will take place at Cherry Lane Garden Centre in Tickhill with tickets starting from just £16.