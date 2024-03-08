Three generations, one foster family: 60 years of caring for young people

In time for Mother’s Day this year, independent foster agency FCA is sharing the story of three inspirational foster mums, all different generations from the same family.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 16:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pat, aged 72, and Sinead, aged 48, who both live in Doncaster and Enya, aged 30, who lives in Barnsley, have more than 60 years of foster care experience between them.

Starting the family tradition, Pat began fostering 30 years ago when FCA started as an agency. Her daughter, Sinead, then took up the career five years later and her daughter, Enya, started seven years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The three generations have fostered dozens of children, including some with complex needs.

The three generations of fsoter carers.The three generations of fsoter carers.
The three generations of fsoter carers.

Speaking about their experience fostering as a family unit, Sinead said: "Fostering as a family is just normal for us. It's what we've always known."

All three women praised the support they received from FCA, acknowledging the challenges of fostering, but emphasising the rewarding experiences.“Our supervising social workers have been brilliant, they’re so supportive and we have a good working relationship.

"Fostering doesn’t come without its challenges, but the challenges can quickly turn to rewards, once you have overcome them. We've had some really fantastic outcomes."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Platt, Managing Director at FCA said: "Stories like Pat, Sinead, and Enya's are truly inspiring. Their dedication to fostering over three generations demonstrates the incredible impact families can have on the lives of children in need.

“The commitment and support they offer each other speaks volumes about the strength that families like theirs can bring to foster care.

"We are incredibly grateful for their continued service and the positive difference they make in the lives of the children they care for.

"FCA actually turns 30 in October and it feels like such a fitting way to celebrate!"

Related topics:BarnsleyDoncaster