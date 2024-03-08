Three generations, one foster family: 60 years of caring for young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pat, aged 72, and Sinead, aged 48, who both live in Doncaster and Enya, aged 30, who lives in Barnsley, have more than 60 years of foster care experience between them.

Starting the family tradition, Pat began fostering 30 years ago when FCA started as an agency. Her daughter, Sinead, then took up the career five years later and her daughter, Enya, started seven years ago.

The three generations have fostered dozens of children, including some with complex needs.

Speaking about their experience fostering as a family unit, Sinead said: "Fostering as a family is just normal for us. It's what we've always known."

All three women praised the support they received from FCA, acknowledging the challenges of fostering, but emphasising the rewarding experiences.“Our supervising social workers have been brilliant, they’re so supportive and we have a good working relationship.

"Fostering doesn’t come without its challenges, but the challenges can quickly turn to rewards, once you have overcome them. We've had some really fantastic outcomes."

John Platt, Managing Director at FCA said: "Stories like Pat, Sinead, and Enya's are truly inspiring. Their dedication to fostering over three generations demonstrates the incredible impact families can have on the lives of children in need.

“The commitment and support they offer each other speaks volumes about the strength that families like theirs can bring to foster care.

"We are incredibly grateful for their continued service and the positive difference they make in the lives of the children they care for.