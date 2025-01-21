These are 2025’s most popular baby names - you won’t believe number one

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harper, which is the name of David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, was high on the list of popular baby names in 2024, alongside “Maverick” and “Nova”.

However, recent data collected by Not On The High Street, one of the UK's largest gifting marketplaces, suggests that this trend may be on the decline, with more traditional, ‘old-fashioned’ names taking over the more unconventional.

Using internal personalised sales data taken from the lead-up to 2025, they have created a list of what they predict will be the top 10 most popular baby names this year.

The most popular name for a girl in 2025 is Amelia, closely followed by Florence, which confirms that more traditional names are definitely on the rise.

(Credit: NotOnTheHighStreet - Personalised Animals Hooded Cotton Towel By Studio Hop)

The most popular name for boys followed a similar pattern, with Oliver clinching the top spot. This is followed by Charlie which has become a unisex name over the years and could be used for either a girl or boy.

Baby names are often inspired by celebrities and their offspring, and this could definitely be the case again in 2025.

Celebrities including Amelia Dimoldenberg and Florence Pugh have been having their moment recently, with searches for Amelia Dimoldenberg increasing by 29% in the last quarter. A string of releases for Florence Pugh throughout 2024, including Dune 2 and We Live in Time, could also have influenced the top baby names this year.

Not only this, but traditional boy names are also regaining popularity. More common names, such as George and Oliver, may have been influenced by the birth of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s son, Jack.

This name surprised many, considering some of the unique names we have seen coming out of Hollywood over the years, such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’’s son Psalm.

Coming in at third place for the most popular boy name is George. George is a traditional name that has dipped and increased in popularity over the years but has seen a major resurgence in popularity after the birth of the future king, Prince George, in 2013.

Archie also made the top 10 list, coming in at 9th place. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie, in 2019, which seems to have had a lasting effect on the name’s popularity, despite them no longer being working royals.

Names inspired by royalty don’t stop there, however. Lilly, Sophia and Henry can also be linked to royalty too.

The late Queen Elizabeth was often affectionately referred to as ‘Lillibet’ by her family, while the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, who is married to the King’s brother Edward is a working royal.

The name Henry can be dated back centuries amongst royals, most notably King Henry VIII, who is known for having 6 wives.

Will 2025 be the year of the traditional names making a comeback? If the data is anything to go by, yes. Traditional names have been gradually making their way into the top baby names list over the past couple of years, but 2025 more than ever appears to be a year they are going to dominate.