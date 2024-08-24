The Entertainer welcomes the arrival of CoComelon star, Cody, to Doncaster store next week

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 24th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST
Next weekend families in Doncaster are invited to visit The Entertainer for the exclusive chance to meet YouTube’s CoComelon star, Cody.

From 10am to 4pm on Saturday August 31, CoComelon fans will have the opportunity to meet and snap a photo with Cody, the YouTube hero’s fun-filled, musical back-up.

Cody is set to make a special appearance at The Entertainer in Doncaster for one day only before rejoining JJ and the rest of the CoComelon club for another toe-tapping adventure.

The meet-and-greet is a free event and offers a budget-friendly activity for families looking for a memorable day out.

The Entertainer welcomes the arrival of CoComelon star, Cody, to Doncaster store next week.The Entertainer welcomes the arrival of CoComelon star, Cody, to Doncaster store next week.
Craig Lowe at The Entertainer, said: “We know how much little ones love CoComelon, so we anticipate that the meet-and-greet event will be a huge hit.

“Our regular meet-and-greet events provide a great chance for families to say hello and capture some snaps with their favourite characters while browsing what’s on offer at the store.”

