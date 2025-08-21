Study reveals Doncaster is among the top 10 UK racecourse stag and hen do hotspots this Bank Holiday weekend.

New research has revealed the best places in the UK for a stag or hen do centred around a day at the races, with the number one destination delivering racing action this Bank Holiday weekend.

The August Bank Holiday weekend is famously a prime time for stag or hen parties, evidenced by UK hotel bookings for the August Bank Holiday weekend increasing by six per cent year-on-year.

With racing action taking place across the UK this Bank Holiday weekend at locations like Epsom Downs, Newcastle, Windsor, and the Ebor Festival at York, the study ranked 20 of the most popular cities and towns across the country to stretch their final night of freedom over this long summer weekend.

The full study from The Winners Enclosure compared 20 UK racecourse cities against 13 stag and hen do factors to rank each destination out of a total score of 100.

Some of the factors included the number of bars, hotels, and ‘good for groups’ restaurants near each racecourse, plus the distance from the city centre to the racecourse and the cost of the Uber journey, as well as the cost of an entry ticket, a pint of beer, and a glass of wine at the racecourse itself.

York Racecourse was crowned the best destination for a racecourse-themed stag or hen do, with a total score of 64.6 out of 100. Better yet, the Bank Holiday racing action in York continues up until this Saturday evening.

Chester ranked as the second-best destination for a racecourse-themed stag or hen do, with a total score of 61.9 out of 100. Chester’s close proximity to the city centre, just a 0.66 km distance, means that there are 112 pubs within a mile of the racecourse, which is perfect for stag or hen do shenanigans.

Doncaster claimed third place with a total score of 55.5 out of 100. Doncaster Racecourse stood out for its offering of post-event entertainment, and cheap bar prices of £3.25 per pint and £5.50 per glass of wine, the most affordable to appear in the study.

Cheltenham was in fourth place with a 50.6 total score, and stood out as the most Instagrammable racecourse with 102,000 hashtags last year, which makes it ideal for people who want to share their stag or hen do snaps on social media.

Aintree rounded out the top five with a 46.7 total score. Being located so close to Liverpool, and the city’s 503 bars, makes Aintree an ideal racecourse for a stag or hen do. However, an Uber from the city centre to the racecourse costs a pricey average of £12.64.

Other stag or hen destinations offering racing action this August Bank Holiday weekend that made the top 20 included Epsom Downs, ranked in ninth, then Lingfield Park, ranked in 12th, plus Newcastle, ranked in 18th, and Newmarket, ranked in 19th, and Goodwood, ranked in 20th.

Commenting on the study, Alex Beecham, Managing Director of The Winners Enclosure, said: “Enjoying a day at the races is a traditional part of British culture, and a perfect way for people to make the most out of their Bank Holiday weekend without forking out for a foreign holiday, particularly if they are part of a stag or hen do.

“Many of the best performing cities like York, Chester, and Aintree in Liverpool combine the prestige of a premier racing venue with all the thrills and camaraderie of the stag or hen do experience. Set against cities that are bursting with nightlife potential means that the stag or hen celebrations can continue as late as you like.”