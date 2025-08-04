Three lucky Doncaster families could be in for some free fun this summer, at Kingpin Bowling Alley in Adwick Leisure Complex.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Free Press has teamed up with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) to offer three family tickets (up to four people) for two games for bowing at Kingpin Bowling Alley.

Whether it’s a family trip out, a birthday celebration, or just a casual catch-up with friends, Kingpin offers the perfect setting for striking fun. With eight lanes, immersive lighting, and energising music offering a great backdrop for a memorable time on the lanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adwick Leisure Complex is packed with indoor attractions to keep everyone entertained, alongside the eight lane bowling alley is an American diner with food and drinks delivered straight to the lane, the Playzone, a dedicated children’s soft play area, and the Arcade zone and pool table perfect for keeping the post bowling family and friendly rivalry going.

Strike it lucky with some free fun at Kingpin Bowling this summer.

To enter simply answer this question – How many lanes are there are Kingpin Bowling Alley?

Email your answer to [email protected] putting Bowling in the subject box. Entries should be received by 4pm on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Great value family tickets are available for a group of four to enjoy two games of bowling. Kingpin Bowling is located at Adwick Leisure Complex, Doncaster, for more information or to book your lane, visit www.dclt.co.uk/adwick-leisure-complex/activities/bowling