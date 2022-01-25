Seven most expensive luxury flats and apartments available to rent in Doncaster

If you’re currently looking to rent a place in Doncaster and have a fair amount of money to spare, this is the article for you. If not, there’s still some wonderful flats and apartments for you to take a look at. Because after all, there’s no harm in looking!
1. Elmfield House, Bennetthorpe
This luxury flat in Bennetthorpe only has one bedroom and one bathroom, but the modernity of it and the amount of space provided more than makes up for this. It's priced at £294 per week with a deposit of £1,275.
Photo: -
2. St. Sepulchre Gate
This flat in Doncaster town centre features three bedrooms, one bathroom and costs £277 a week to rent.
Photo: -
3. Station Road
This apartment has two large bedrooms alongside a single bathroom with a heated towel rail! It's not short on luxuries - it commands a renting price of £208 a week, including a £900 deposit.
Photo: -
4. 10 South Parade
This newly built flat comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It's unfurnished, but the landlord may be willing to allow pets (within reason). It's priced at £208 a week, with a deposit of £900.
Photo: -