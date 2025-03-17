Scheme to help parents get beds for babies in Doncaster

Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:35 BST
Do you know someone who is struggling to get a bed for their baby?

The Beds for Babies scheme can support families by providing: Moses baskets, cots, cot beds, and mattresses bedding bundles.

Please advise people to talk to any Family Hub, midwife, Health Visitor, Social Care professional, or the charity or organisation that is supporting them, they will be able to make a referral on their behalf. Family Hubs - YourLifeDoncaster For more information please visit Safe Space to Sleep - YourLifeDoncaster

