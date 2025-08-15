Protecting Doncaster children from online scams and hidden gaming costs

As children spend more time gaming and using apps during the summer holidays, the NSPCC is reminding parents and carers in Doncaster to stay alert to the risks of online scams and in-app purchases - including items like loot boxes, which are a growing area of concern.

In-game purchases are now common in free-to-play apps and online games. These purchases may unlock new levels, characters, outfits or power-ups - but they use real money and can quickly add up. Children may not realise they are actually spending real-world money, and the bills that follow may come as a nasty surprise.

Loot boxes are also something to be cautious of. These are virtual treasure chests - players pay for them, but the contents are random and while children may hope for something rare or exciting, they often get items with little value. This element of chance makes them feel like gambling, even though they are not legally recognised as such in the UK.

Some scams are becoming more sophisticated too, with messages offering free in-game currency or exclusive items to young players in exchange for their login details. Once entered, the player is quickly locked out of their account and find it has been hijacked by scammers. Some scammers might even impersonate a child’s gaming friends or trusted figure in order to gain trust and account details.

Protecting children from online scams and hidden gaming costs.

Online safety isn’t just about blocking or reporting - it’s also about helping children manage expectations and understand the risks. Helping your child feel safe online starts with open conversations and shared understanding - especially when money is involved

There are resources and advice on the NSPCC website to help you talk to your child about the value of money in games, and how some features are designed to encourage spending.

Simple tips include turning off in-app purchases, setting spending limits, and avoiding saving payment details on devices.

It’s also vital to check age ratings and privacy settings of games and apps, and advisable to keep devices in shared family spaces, use speakers instead of headsets, and linking your child’s gaming accounts to your own where you can.

For more advice or support, call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit the NSPCC website.

Children can contact Childline at 0800 1111 or www.childline.org.uk for help anytime.