Police plea to dog owners as children enjoy school holidays.

As children across the county begin to enjoy their school holidays, South Yorkshire Police are urging dog owners and parents to put measures in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

You are more likely to be bitten by a dog familiar to you, inside a home, than anywhere else.

Children under the age of seven are more likely to be bitten by a dog.

This year, SYP has investigated over 30 incidents where a child aged under five has been injured or in fear.

These are facts, and simple changes within your home, your dog’s routine or your children’s understanding could be the difference between life and death.

Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney explains more.

She said: “We have sadly seen fatal dog attacks within South Yorkshire, and we are continuing to do all we can to safeguard those most vulnerable in our communities, but we can’t do it alone.

“Safety starts with owners and if you have children within your home, we’re urging you to take the time to think about your dog, your dog’s routine and the way your child interacts with your pet.

“Please remember all dogs can be aggressive and should never be left unsupervised with children.

“A dog’s instinct to protect itself is to bite and follow their innate drives.

“Parents should ensure children learn to respect a dog’s space and be encouraged to have boundaries around feeding and resting times.

“Regardless of a dog’s nature, or previous interactions with children, other dogs and people, dogs can act out of character and cause serious injury and harm.

“Take action now and protect your children.”

For more information on training, advice and behaviour, please visit the Blue Cross website: https://www.bluecross.org.uk/advice/dog/behaviour-and-training/be-safe-with-dogs