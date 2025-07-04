Play Valley Doncaster hosts family fundraising day in support of Create A Dream Foundation

Play Valley Doncaster is proud to announce a special charity fundraising fun day on Saturday July 19, in aid of the Create A Dream Foundation, dedicated to making dreams come true for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.

Running from 9.30am to 5pm, families can look forward to:

● A special visit from the Aero fire and rescue service, complete with a real fire engine to explore and the chance to meet real-life firemen and women

● Party dancing and games throughout the day

● Crafts and face painting for all ages

● Quizzes and challenges to test your brainpower

● A big raffle, with fantastic prizes up for grabs – including a Play Valley party and generous donations from local businesses

All proceeds from the day will go directly to the Create A Dream Foundation, helping to bring joy and unforgettable experiences to local children facing the toughest battles.

How to Donate:

● Join the fun at any of our Play Valley centres on Saturday 19th July

● Can’t make it? Add a 50p donation to your online booking next time you visit

● Text CADF to 70201 to donate £1 instantly

Jo Sainsbury, Play Valley Doncaster’s centre manager said: “We’re so excited to support Create A Dream Foundation with a day full of smiles, laughter and giving back. The local community has already shown amazing generosity, and other small businesses have been kind enough to donate their lovely services as prizes for our raffle. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for a brilliant cause.”