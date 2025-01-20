Parents in Doncaster can take part in free NSPCC workshops to help children be safer online
Doncaster Safety Net – which is run by the NSPCC with Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership, Kooth and the Marie Collins Foundation – launched last summer with an event for childcare professionals in the city.
This was followed by a tour of The Net: Sam’s Story – a specially-commissioned stage show designed to share online safety tips with primary schools – which was seen by hundreds of pupils in dozens of schools across the city.
This month, as families everywhere are enjoying new tech gifts received at Christmas or in the January sales, the NSPCC is encouraging parents, carers and family groups to take part in free online workshops and find out how to help keep children safer online.
Gail Sayles, NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager for the region, said: “The new year is a great time for families across Doncaster to think about how children are spending their time on the tablets, phones or computers they were lucky enough to receive for Christmas.
“One element of Doncaster Safety Net is a free, online workshop which anyone can join to find out more about online safety and how to speak openly with children about staying safe online and knowing how to report anything that they are concerned about, and more.”
The online safety workshops can be joined online in a live setting, but a pre-recorded webinar is also available for parents and carers to watch at their leisure.
Gail said: “We want parents to be confident when talking with children about online safety. Not only will Doncaster Safety Net help them do that, but it will also help young people know that they can always talk to someone about anything that is worrying them.”
The workshops are open to parent and community groups and can be arranged by emailing
To find out more about the Doncaster Safety Net campaign go to www.dscp.org.uk/parents-carers
*The NSPCC is the UK's leading children’s charity. They have been looking out for children for over 140 years.
