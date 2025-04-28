Parents and guardians issued £41 million in fines for term-time holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents and guardians across England and Wales have collectively paid more than £41m in fines for taking their child out of school during term time, new data reveals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to new data obtained by Confused.com through Freedom of Information requests to local education authorities in England and Wales. The data found that more than 873,000 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were issued between 2022 and 2024.

And it seems parents and guardians in England are more likely to face a fine, with 873,062 fines issued to parents, compared to 2,762 in Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In some areas of England, more than 35,000 fines have been issued since 2022. Essex County Council tops the list for issuing the most FPNs during this time, reaching 35,605 - a total of £2.05 million paid by parents. Similarly, Bradford City Council have issued 35,023 fines over the same period, totalling £1.8m.

New research from Confused.com reveals UK parents have paid a staggering £41 million in fines for taking children out of school during term time – with nearly 900,000 penalty notices issued since 2022.

In Doncaster there were 13,605 fines issued since 2022.

As of August 2024, parents who take their children out of school during term time without authorisation can face fines of up to £160. But the rules vary across the UK.

In England, the fine is £80 if paid within 21 days, rising to £160 if paid within 28 days. In Wales, it's £60 if paid within 28 days, increasing to £120 if paid within 42 days.

However, if a parent receives a second fine in 3 years, it will be £160. If you do not pay the fine in 28 days you may be taken to court for keeping your child out of school. Meanwhile, Scotland and Northern Ireland currently do not issue fines for unauthorised school absences though schools in these countries could still take legal action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the financial penalties, many parents continue to take their children out of school during term time, often for holidays. A survey of 1,100 UK parents and guardians with school aged children found that nearly 2 in 5 (38%) who had an unauthorised absence admit to taking their child out of school for a holiday.

Over half (56%) said the main reason is because travelling is cheaper outside of school holidays. On average, parents saved £567 when taking their children out of school for a holiday, with 16% of parents saying they saved over £1,000 by doing so. However, 13% say they would consider taking their child out of school if they could save between £400 and £500.

And despite the threat of a potential penalty, 86% of parents would consider taking their child out of school for a holiday, depending on their age. While almost half (45%) think it’s okay to take a child out at any age, almost 1 in 4 (23%) think it’s only acceptable during primary school years.

Some parents also say work commitments make it difficult to take holiday during term time. A third (33%) said they believe travel is just as important as formal education, whilst 14% booked before realising the school term dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penalty for taking kids out of school during term time is a serious and costly fine, and repeat offenders can face serious consequences. That’s why some parents are willing to bend the truth to avoid the fine.

44% admitted they’ve given an alternative excuse – such as claiming their child was sick (28%) – to avoid fines. And, when asked if fines deterred them from future term-time holidays, almost half (48%) of those who had been fined, said they would still do it again.

There is also a call for the travel industry and government to make things more fair. That’s as 42% said there should be discounted travel for families during school holidays.

Such as cheaper flights, train tickets and hotel stays. A further 27% think there should be tax relief or government subsidies for family holidays taken during school breaks to help reduce peak-season costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of this, the research also looked at public opinion on the current fine system. Some parents believe that families should be allocated a set number of ‘holiday leave days’. Over 2 in 5 (45%) said it should be 3-5 days per year whilst 9% said term-time holidays shouldn’t be allowed at all.

Almost a third (31%) also believe that parents should have more freedom to decide. And more than a third (35%) say that schools should have more discretion to approve term-time holidays on a case-by-case basis.

Many parents feel that the system needs some reform and should be more flexible. Nearly 2 in 5 (37%) said there should be a limited number of ‘holiday leave days’ per school year so parents can take their child out without penalty. And, a quarter (25%) said there should be more employer flexibility to allow parents to take leave during school holidays.

In response to the findings, the Confused.com travel insurance team has launched a school fines calculator designed to help parents estimate potential fines based on their local council. It also highlights the amount of fines that have been given out over the last 3 years and what the current guidelines are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 873,000 fines issued over 3 years, it’s clear taking a child out of school during term time carries a significant risk - one that could be very costly and could end up in legal action.

Alvaro Iturmendi, Confused.com travel insurance expert commented: “For many families, term-time holidays are becoming an increasingly popular choice due to the financial pressures of travelling during peak season school breaks. With prices often soaring outside of term time, some parents are weighing up the potential cost of a fine against the savings they can make by travelling off-peak.

“However, it’s important to understand that fines for unauthorised absences can quickly add up as they’re typically issued per parent, per child. So, a £60 fine could double to £120 for a two-parent household, and even more if you have multiple children. That’s why we created a school fines calculator to help parents get clarity on the potential costs and local authority rules before making any decisions.

“But if this is something that is happening repeatedly, then councils could take legal action. So while the savings could seem worth it, the consequences could be far more severe than you realise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are still ways you could save money on holidays during the school holiday, and avoid risking fines. Opting for lesser-known destinations, or choosing a package holiday could work out cheaper. Or looking to book as far ahead in advance as possible might mean you get a cheaper deal.

“Regardless of when you travel, family holidays can be very expensive. Especially if you’re paying out for a fine on top of the holiday cost. So it’s always important to protect your family and holiday with travel insurance, in case of any unexpected events, which could leave you out of pocket. And doing this as soon as you book, covers you for anything that may come up between booking and when you head off.”

To learn more about travel insurance, including what is and isn’t covered, visit: https://www.confused.com/travel-insurance

Visit https://www.confused.com/travel-insurance/school-fines to understand how much you could end up paying for taking kids out of school.