NSPCC summer warning: What parents in Doncaster should know as children get more online time

With the summer holidays upon us, many children will be spending more time online, gaming with friends or opponents from around the world.

Online games are more than just entertainment. Many allow players to chat, share images, make purchases and interact with strangers. Whether it’s Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft or sports simulators, children can face risks such as bullying, scams, and inappropriate contact.

For parents and carers, it’s important to understand the digital spaces young people are entering and how to help them stay safe.

One area to pay attention to is age ratings for apps and games. These reflect the game’s content, but not the chat features, so a game rated as suitable for younger children might still allow messaging with unknown players. Remember, if you have more than one child using these games, what’s suitable for one might not be right for another.

Talk to your child about who they’re playing with, how they communicate, and what they’re sharing. Make sure they know not to give out personal information or accept in-game items or friend requests from strangers.

Some games allow in-game purchases, which can add up quickly and become expensive for the bill payer. Consider turning off payment options or setting spending limits for your child and talk about scams which offer free in-game currency - these are often used to steal login details.

Be sure to use parental controls and explore the game to help children understand how to block inappropriate content. Check if the game allows you to mute or restrict chat and reporting features.

Most importantly, keep communication open. Ask your child what they like about the games, who they’re talking to, and what they’d do if something made them uncomfortable.

For more advice on online safety and gaming, visit the NSPCC website. If you’re ever concerned about a child’s safety, contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

Children can also speak to Childline on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk.