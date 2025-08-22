The move to secondary school is a big milestone for any child. It often brings new independence - traveling further, managing homework, and, for many, more access to personal devices and social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While this can be exciting, it also opens the door to new risks online.

At the NSPCC, they know that children starting secondary school are often given their first smartphone, begin using social media platforms, and may join new online gaming or chat groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These tools help them stay connected - but without guidance, they can also expose children to cyberbullying, scams, in-game spending, or inappropriate content.

Helping your child stay safe online during the transition to secondary school in Doncaster.

Now is the ideal time for parents and carers in Doncaster to set boundaries and start regular conversations about online behaviour, privacy, and safety. There are great resources on the NSPCC website – why not explore them together with your child and learn about how to spot suspicious messages or scams, how to block and report others, and the importance of never sharing personal information or images.

Check your child’s device settings and ensure adequate privacy controls are in place.

Encourage them to use their devices in shared family spaces, rather than bedrooms, and to talk to you if something makes them feel uncomfortable. Remind them that not everyone online is who they claim to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your child is joining messaging platforms or gaming with new classmates, help them set clear boundaries. Talk about respectful communication and how to deal with exclusion, trolling or pressure to share personal details or images.

You can also set expectations around screen time, phone use at night, and which apps are appropriate. Consider working together to create a family agreement to help set consistent and shared rules – there are tips on how to do that on the NSPCC website.

Starting secondary school should be a positive experience, and a young person’s first steps into the online world can be daunting. But by staying involved, keeping the lines of communication open, and taking an interest in your child’s online world, you can help them navigate this new chapter safely.

For support or advice, contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000. Children can speak to Childline at 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk.