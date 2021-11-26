Festive fun as Mexborough Christmas lights switch set to return to the town
Hundreds of revellers are expected to pack the streets of Mexborough as Christmas lights return to the town.
Mexborough Christmas lights switch on will take place on Thursday December 2 on Mexborough High Street from 4-7pm.
An evening of entertainment running all along the main shopping street in Mexborough is promised including fairground rides and attractions and musical performances.
TX1 Radio is hosting the event, with live music from Nathan Deakin, Sharon West, Joshua Luke and members of Richtowne.
For the young visitors Father Christmas will be in attendance, arriving on his sleigh with a free santa's grotto and the ever-popular face painting stalls.
There will be children’s fairground rides courtesy of Tuby’s.
Shops will be open all along the route, with food shops offering hot snacks and drinks. Other activities include a handmade in Doncaster market.
There will be late night shopping on Main Street, Bank Street and High Street.