East Midlands Railway (EMR) is offering 'Baby on Board' badges to provide pregnant mothers with added comfort and confidence while travelling.

The free badges are being offered after train staff suggested they would be a quick way to signal a passenger's condition and encourage other passengers to feel more comfortable offering their seat, should they wish to.

Philippa Creswell, Customer Service Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We want pregnant customers to feel as comfortable as possible when travelling with us. But we understand that offering a seat to someone who may be pregnant can sometimes feel awkward or uncertain. The 'Baby on Board' badge provides a clear, respectful signal, helping to eliminate any discomfort and promote kindness and consideration among customers."

