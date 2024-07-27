EMR offers free 'Baby on Board' badges to support expectant mothers
The free badges are being offered after train staff suggested they would be a quick way to signal a passenger's condition and encourage other passengers to feel more comfortable offering their seat, should they wish to.
Philippa Creswell, Customer Service Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We want pregnant customers to feel as comfortable as possible when travelling with us. But we understand that offering a seat to someone who may be pregnant can sometimes feel awkward or uncertain. The 'Baby on Board' badge provides a clear, respectful signal, helping to eliminate any discomfort and promote kindness and consideration among customers."
Pregnant customers interested in receiving a 'Baby on Board' badge can simply contact our customer service centre via https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/help-manage/manage/contact-us
