EMR offers free 'Baby on Board' badges to support expectant mothers

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
East Midlands Railway (EMR) is offering 'Baby on Board' badges to provide pregnant mothers with added comfort and confidence while travelling.

The free badges are being offered after train staff suggested they would be a quick way to signal a passenger's condition and encourage other passengers to feel more comfortable offering their seat, should they wish to.

Philippa Creswell, Customer Service Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We want pregnant customers to feel as comfortable as possible when travelling with us. But we understand that offering a seat to someone who may be pregnant can sometimes feel awkward or uncertain. The 'Baby on Board' badge provides a clear, respectful signal, helping to eliminate any discomfort and promote kindness and consideration among customers."

Pregnant customers interested in receiving a 'Baby on Board' badge can simply contact our customer service centre via https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/help-manage/manage/contact-us

Related topics:EMREast Midlands Railway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.