Doncaster mum and baby group celebrates first birthday with special offer to get more families involved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster mum and baby group is celebrating its first birthday with a special offer to get more families involved.

Moonchild and Ocean is looking to help as many mums as possible after discovering that funds are limited for the region’s perinatal team so they are hoping to to give back and help out.

Based at Barnby Dunn in the Old School House they are offering the chance to join a four-week baby massage course and get a four-week baby yoga course for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “At Moonchild & Ocean we believe every new mum deserves the support and care of a strong community. That’s why we’re offering this incredible deal to help you and your baby connect, relax, and grow together.”

Why not treat you and your little one to some baby yoga?

The massage course involves one hour a week of bonding, soothing techniques, and learning how to ease your baby’s discomfort.

Ideal for promoting better sleep, boosting your baby’s immune system, and deepening the bond between you and your little one.

The yoga course is one hour a week of gentle movements and fun poses that will enhance your baby’s motor skills, aid in digestion, and encourage social interaction. Plus, it’s a wonderful way for mums to relax and unwind too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman went on: “We understand that many mums miss out on classes due to financial constraints. We’ve designed this offer to be affordable, ensuring no mum is left behind.

“Our courses aren’t just about learning techniques they’re about building a supportive community. Connect with other mums who are on the same journey as you, share experiences, and create lasting friendships.

“Our experienced instructors Claire and Sami will guide you every step of the way, ensuring you and your baby enjoy a safe, nurturing environment.

To book: visit https://bookwhen.com/wpd4m

For more information visit the Moonchi9ld and Ocean Facebook pages