Doncaster mum and baby group celebrates first birthday with special offer to get more families involved
Moonchild and Ocean is looking to help as many mums as possible after discovering that funds are limited for the region’s perinatal team so they are hoping to to give back and help out.
Based at Barnby Dunn in the Old School House they are offering the chance to join a four-week baby massage course and get a four-week baby yoga course for free.
A spokesman said: “At Moonchild & Ocean we believe every new mum deserves the support and care of a strong community. That’s why we’re offering this incredible deal to help you and your baby connect, relax, and grow together.”
The massage course involves one hour a week of bonding, soothing techniques, and learning how to ease your baby’s discomfort.
Ideal for promoting better sleep, boosting your baby’s immune system, and deepening the bond between you and your little one.
The yoga course is one hour a week of gentle movements and fun poses that will enhance your baby’s motor skills, aid in digestion, and encourage social interaction. Plus, it’s a wonderful way for mums to relax and unwind too.
The spokesman went on: “We understand that many mums miss out on classes due to financial constraints. We’ve designed this offer to be affordable, ensuring no mum is left behind.
“Our courses aren’t just about learning techniques they’re about building a supportive community. Connect with other mums who are on the same journey as you, share experiences, and create lasting friendships.
“Our experienced instructors Claire and Sami will guide you every step of the way, ensuring you and your baby enjoy a safe, nurturing environment.
To book: visit https://bookwhen.com/wpd4m
For more information visit the Moonchi9ld and Ocean Facebook pages
