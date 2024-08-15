Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunscroft Warriors JFC are holding a gala called BESTOF24 for the whole community this coming weekend.

The event will include stalls, a variety of food vans, fair rides and entertainment, including dancers and singers.

There will also be the presentation of a new club kit.

There will also be a number of games thoughout the day for both children and adults to enjoy.

The gala is being held at Dunscroft Welfare on Saturday, August 17, gates open at 11am and close at 6pm.