Doncaster council offers new online support for parents, Help for your Family

The school holidays can be a really exciting time for families, but for some it can be quite daunting having several weeks without support from their school.

The City of Doncater Council’s Help For Your Family webpage hosts all you may need, not only during the summer months but all year round, to support and help your family.

From how to manage difficult behaviour, advice about keeping your child safe online, supporting children during changes in their life and all the necessary SEND support - everything is all in useful place.

Check the website for all the support you may need this summer: www.yourlifedoncaster.co.uk/family