Doncaster club given new food hygiene rating

A Doncaster drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 4th April 2022, 2:20 pm

Pilkington Club on Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall was given the score after assessment on February 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster's 302 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 185 (61 per cent) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.

Read More

Read More
Ferrero recalls Kinder Surprise because of the possible presence of salmonella

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Inspectors visited in February

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection, and is not a guide to food quality.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

DoncasterDoncaster Road