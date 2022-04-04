Doncaster club given new food hygiene rating
A Doncaster drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Monday, 4th April 2022, 2:20 pm
Pilkington Club on Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall was given the score after assessment on February 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Doncaster's 302 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 185 (61 per cent) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection, and is not a guide to food quality.