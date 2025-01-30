Doncaster-based TV nanny and TikTok sensation Laura Amies launches her first book 'The Toddler Survival Guide'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the book you'll discover the Four Types of Parenting Styles—authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful—and learn why the authoritative approach is the most effective.
From regulating screen time to recognising neurodiversity and teaching toddlers how to share, this book is an extensive must-read guide covering all aspects of raising a toddler.
In the book, Laura, aged 35, blends indispensable practical advice with hilarious real life stories.
She was the TV expert “toddler tamer” for ‘Toddlers Behaving (Very) Badly” and is known for her relatable and sympathetic style.
She has been featured in The Daily Mail, Mother & Baby, Yahoo, CafeMom and on BBC’s Woman’s Hour and The Jeremy Vine show among others.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.