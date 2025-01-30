Doncaster-based TV nanny and TikTok sensation Laura Amies launches her first book 'The Toddler Survival Guide'

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 30th Jan 2025, 13:31 BST
Next month, Doncaster-based TV nanny and TikTok sensation Laura Amies launches her highly anticipated first book, called The Toddler Survival Guide where she has identified the most common challenges parents face and the best techniques to handle them.

In the book you'll discover the Four Types of Parenting Styles—authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful—and learn why the authoritative approach is the most effective.

From regulating screen time to recognising neurodiversity and teaching toddlers how to share, this book is an extensive must-read guide covering all aspects of raising a toddler.

In the book, Laura, aged 35, blends indispensable practical advice with hilarious real life stories.

Doncaster-based TV nanny and TikTok sensation Laura Amies launches her first book 'The Toddler Survival Guide'.Doncaster-based TV nanny and TikTok sensation Laura Amies launches her first book 'The Toddler Survival Guide'.
She was the TV expert “toddler tamer” for ‘Toddlers Behaving (Very) Badly” and is known for her relatable and sympathetic style.

She has been featured in The Daily Mail, Mother & Baby, Yahoo, CafeMom and on BBC’s Woman’s Hour and The Jeremy Vine show among others.

