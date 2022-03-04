Tired puppy.

RSPCA: Seven adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption in Doncaster

Can you re-home one of these poor pups?

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:22 pm

See any dogs on this list that you could provide a forever home for? Simply follow this link to the RSPCA’s website, in regards to the Doncaster/Rotherham branch.

Please note, we haven’t included any dogs that are currently reserved to avoid any disappointment.

1. Leo

Aged at around a year old, Leo is already a big boy (naturally, being a German Shepard) with bundles of energy - make sure you can keep up with him!

2. Elsa

Elsa is a bit of an old girl at eight years old, but you wouldn't be able to tell! She's a needy dog who loves attention and also loves a puzzle - she'd rather be the only pet in the household, but could live alongside another dog if they're properly introduced.

3. Annie

Annie is another hugely energetic dog who'll need a lot of attention. She's three years old, so she's in her prime - she probably won't get along very well with a cat or another dog, though.

4. Rocco

Rocco is a big strong boy - when you're out with him, make sure he doesn't end up taking you for a walk! Due to his size and bouncy nature, he'll be happiest if he's the only pet in the house, but he's got all the love in the world to give.

