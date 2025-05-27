Discover Doncaster this half-term holiday with a huge range of activities

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th May 2025, 14:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Discover Doncaster this half-term holiday with a huge range of activities with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust.

Here’s just a taste of what’s happening during the May half term holidays:

Hatfield Aqua Park – Dive into action with giant inflatables, splash zones, and aquatic adventure for all ages. You can also go paddleboarding, boating and try your hand at archery and axe throwing!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ice Skating – Glide into good times with extra public skating sessions all week.

Why not visit Hatfield Aqua Park?Why not visit Hatfield Aqua Park?
Why not visit Hatfield Aqua Park?

Bowling – Strike it lucky with friends and family fun at our ten-pin lanes at Adwick.

Swimming – Family sessions with inflatable fun, as well as lessons to keep kids active.

Whether you’re planning a full day out or just a few hours of fun, there’s always something happening.

Visit the website for more information HERE.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice