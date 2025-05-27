Discover Doncaster this half-term holiday with a huge range of activities with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust.

Here’s just a taste of what’s happening during the May half term holidays:

Hatfield Aqua Park – Dive into action with giant inflatables, splash zones, and aquatic adventure for all ages. You can also go paddleboarding, boating and try your hand at archery and axe throwing!

Ice Skating – Glide into good times with extra public skating sessions all week.

Bowling – Strike it lucky with friends and family fun at our ten-pin lanes at Adwick.

Swimming – Family sessions with inflatable fun, as well as lessons to keep kids active.

Whether you’re planning a full day out or just a few hours of fun, there’s always something happening.

Visit the website for more information HERE.