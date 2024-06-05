Here are 10 cute names for your new pet cat. Cr. Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 cute names for your new pet cat. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro
Cutest Names For A Cat 2024: These are 10 of the funniest names to call a cat

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Jun 2024, 15:20 BST
Here are 10 hilarious cat names will raise a smile but also make your cat even more adorable.

Need a cute but funny name for your new pet cat? A brilliant and hilarious cat name that will suit their furry little faces and cute little bean-toed paws.

Finding a name that suits your cat can be pretty tough. Some prefer the popular, standard names such as Luna but others want something a little different – something with a little bit more pizzazz.

Some cat names are so inventive they are quite impressive, but are hilarious in equal measure. Either way, it will make your kitty stand out in the crowd.

So if you’re looking for a cat name that will raise a smile and suit your little friend’s nature perfectly, try these 10 cute but funny cat names.

The ultimate "it girl" of the 1920s - and who doesn't want a cat with a bit of sass?

1. Zelda Fitzgerald

The ultimate "it girl" of the 1920s - and who doesn't want a cat with a bit of sass? Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Nothing compares 2....your cat being named after this Irish singer songwriter.

2. Sinead O'Collar

Nothing compares 2....your cat being named after this Irish singer songwriter. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Say hello to my little...kitty cat!

3. Al Pawcino

Say hello to my little...kitty cat! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo...

4. Florence and the Meowchine

Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo... Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

