Cutest Names For A Cat 2024: These are 10 of the funniest names to call a cat

Need a cute but funny name for your new pet cat? A brilliant and hilarious cat name that will suit their furry little faces and cute little bean-toed paws.

Finding a name that suits your cat can be pretty tough. Some prefer the popular, standard names such as Luna but others want something a little different – something with a little bit more pizzazz.

Some cat names are so inventive they are quite impressive, but are hilarious in equal measure. Either way, it will make your kitty stand out in the crowd.

So if you’re looking for a cat name that will raise a smile and suit your little friend’s nature perfectly, try these 10 cute but funny cat names.

1 . Zelda Fitzgerald The ultimate "it girl" of the 1920s - and who doesn't want a cat with a bit of sass?

2 . Sinead O'Collar Nothing compares 2....your cat being named after this Irish singer songwriter.

3 . Al Pawcino Say hello to my little...kitty cat!