Court backlogs ruining lives says Doncaster firm during Good Divorce Week

Divorces are on the increase again with the most recent statistics showing 113,000 divorces in 2021 – up nearly ten per cent on the previous year – and the impact on wait times is stark.

On average it now takes 52 weeks to conclude divorce proceedings. In addition, official figures show that while private children cases were down by seven per cent during the last year, they are taking on average six weeks longer to reach a conclusion.

And estimates suggest it takes nearly two years to resolve financial matters. That leaves many families in limbo for over a year. That has a knock-on effect on children’s

Alison Kitchman, family solicitor at Switalskis Solicitors

schooling and family finances.

Resolution surveyed its members on the current court backlogs and found:

 20 per cent said court delays caused clients to rely on benefits

 34 per cent said they’d referred a client to a counsellor or therapist to help them cope with the stress of ongoing court delays

 90 per cent said court backlogs were causing additional and unnecessary stress and pressure for clients

Alison Kitchman, solicitor and collaborative family lawyer at Switalskis Solicitors, says: “Whilst we are generally served well by our local courts here in South Yorkshire the same

cannot be said for cases further afield. Not all cases need to be in court.

"Our judges rely heavily on sensible lawyers bringing practical solutions to our courts. There are other ways of dealing which might be more suited to the needs of local families, such as collaboration or mediation. We offer 30-minute free advice phone calls where we can provide families with early support and details of the full range of options available to them.

"The court can be a blunt tool and should be used as a matter of last resort.”

Resolution members like Alison Kitchman are doing their best to help families achieve better outcomes and find long-lasting resolutions.