The circus with a purpose is excited to return to Doncaster with its accessible circus inspired show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year Circus Starr leads the way in inclusive performance as the upcoming events will see every single show signed in British Sign Language.

The not for profit organisation was the first circus to welcome an interpreter to their events, and they have now decided to roll this service out throughout their whole spring tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing a BSL signer means that deaf audience members will be involved in all aspects of the performance, so that they won’t miss a thing.

Circus for disabled and disadvantaged children comes to Doncaster.

Circus Starr is passionate about sharing its magical art form with those who usually miss out through no fault of their own. The events are held especially for children who are disabled, have additional learning needs, or are disadvantaged.

Unlike a commercial circus, the CIC adapts its event to suit its unique audience by lowering the volume, toning down the lights, providing sensory packs and offering free tickets.

The whole operation is only possible thanks to kind donations from community driven businesses in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Circus Starrs 2025 production promises to amaze the vulnerable children in attendance as it sees the return of Ring Mistress Mariska Gandey and hilarious Brazilian clown, Lucas.

Joining them on stage will be Nula Hula with her mesmerising sensory hoop act, and Duo Opa, who make their Circus Starr debut with a thrilling skating act.

Fundraising director Michelle Crossley is looking forward to the spring tour, she said: “We love sharing our fun events with those who usually miss out.

“Whilst our show is very visual, it is important to us that those who are deaf can enjoy the performance in its entirety, and we are proud to have the interpreters at each of our shows to help make that possible. Thank you so much to the kind businesses who help us continue our valuable work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community interest company relies on donations to be able to hold their inclusive events. They contact local businesses in each area they visit to see if they would like to cover the cost of a child’s ticket.

Donations are welcomed by anyone who would like to help make a difference.

The performances will be held at 4.45pm and 7pm at The Legacy Centre, Shaw Wood Way, Doncaster, on Wednesday June 25.