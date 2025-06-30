Award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park is gearing up for the summer season with an amazing saver offer to sleep to the sound of the lions' roars.

Award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park is gearing up for the summer season with an amazing Summer Saver Offer to sleep to the sound of the lions’ roars.

The offer grants one day’s free entry to park, an overnight stay at the Hex Wildlife Hotel and complimentary breakfast at Wilds Café Bistro.

The Promo code SUMMER is valid for stays between 27th June - 8th September.

Park CEO John Minion said: “We are looking forward to summer at the park. It is always a busy period with our annual family visitors and new guests coming to see our beloved animals and new additions.

“There will be plenty of events to look forward to, including our Wild Live Concerts, the Night Out at the Zoo on Saturday 16th August and more.

“We are also extremely proud to have won the TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award for the second running. It is a testament to our dedicated teams who work tirelessly to make the best experiences for our visitors.

“We are sure that this summer at the park will be bigger and better than ever!”

Russel Watson, who will be opening his 25th Anniversary Tour at the Park, ABBA Favourite Björn Again, and Taylor Fever have been announced as the first acts for the annual Wild Live Concerts.

After a busy day exploring the park, or enjoying the events, Hex Wildlife Hotel offers a comfortable stay.

The hotel boasts several luxurious suites, family rooms, standard rooms and accessible options, all offering a comfortable stay complete with a complimentary breakfast at the Wilds Café Bistro.

Hex Wildlife Hotel has recently expanded, with the addition of 25 new rooms, including an assisted family room.

A select number of these rooms look over the maned wolves, one of South America’s most incredible species.

The accommodation forms part of The Yorkshire Hive, the shopping, dining, and entertainment village.

The Hive is home to a selection of unforgettable dining experiences and boutique stores, brimming with local artisan products, collectable artwork and inspiring gift ideas.

Kids can also enjoy the indoor Uproar! Playbarn where they can swing, slide, and stomp through a world filled with pre-historic themed obstacles!

YWP, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a mesmerising walk-through experience coming almost face-to-face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species, including Polar Bears, Black Rhinos, Giraffes and African Painted Dogs.

