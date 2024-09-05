A tribute to the global phenomenon 'Ms Rachel' is coming to Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 5th Sep 2024, 14:26 BST

With over five billion views and over eight million subscribers on Youtube, 'Ms Rachel' is the biggest viral sensation to hit our children's screens since 'Baby Shark!'

The Glasshouse in Kirk Sandall is set to welcome a tribute to Ms Rachel next month and is a must for your young ones.

A spokesman said: “This UK premier tribute is the only children's tribute of its kind, with little people across the country going crazy for her.

"Bringing her character to life in a fun, interactive live show with lots of audience participation for the little ones.

A tribute to the global phenomenon 'Ms Rachel' is coming to Doncaster.

"Miss Rachel UK encapsulates her bubbly personality, sweet singing voice and educational content.”

The show includes a live performance plus interactive screen content with unique on-brand animation and scenery, plus puppetry and voices with Monty and friends.

The event takes place on October 12 from 11am. Tickets are £14 per person available from https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DUON

Please note that children under 12 months go free if sat on a knee.

