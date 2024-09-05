A tribute to the global phenomenon 'Ms Rachel' is coming to Doncaster
The Glasshouse in Kirk Sandall is set to welcome a tribute to Ms Rachel next month and is a must for your young ones.
A spokesman said: “This UK premier tribute is the only children's tribute of its kind, with little people across the country going crazy for her.
"Bringing her character to life in a fun, interactive live show with lots of audience participation for the little ones.
"Miss Rachel UK encapsulates her bubbly personality, sweet singing voice and educational content.”
The show includes a live performance plus interactive screen content with unique on-brand animation and scenery, plus puppetry and voices with Monty and friends.
The event takes place on October 12 from 11am. Tickets are £14 per person available from https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DUON
Please note that children under 12 months go free if sat on a knee.
