Exhibition of women artists at The Point in Doncaster

A brand new exhibition celebrating the passions and interests of women artists today, will be launched on January 18.

The Rebel Daughters of Doncaster project at The Point is working to uncover, explore and share the largely forgotten stories of the women and men of Doncaster who fought for the vote.

Joanna Nurse is leading the project and said: “Doncaster had an important part to play in the National Votes for Women campaign, so the centenary in 2018 is the perfect time to find out more and get involved. We’re organising a whole year of events and are really keen to involve local people. If you want to find out more follow @donnysuffrage on twitter or email doncastersuffragette@gmail.com to sign up to the newsletter.”

Assistant director at The Point, Helen Jones, was really keen to get involved and they will be starting off the year long series of events, by showing Rebel Daughters, a new group exhibition in the gallery at The Point by women artists.

She said the exhibition would show an incredible array of visual art work by female artists and will show a year long programme of activity to celebrate 100 years of women getting the vote said: “We really wanted to give women artists a platform to show their work. Rebel Daughters is such a fascinating project and is a way for us to recognise the incredible sacrifices those true Rebel Daughters of Doncaster made so that women like me, like you, like your daughter, your wife or your mother have the amazing opportunity to have a voice and to stand up and be counted.”

During the launch there will be live music and exhibiting artists will be present to talk about their work. The Exhibition will run from January 18 to April 7.