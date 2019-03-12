 Exciting summer fun at Normanby Hall in North Lincolnshire

As summer approaches and thoughts turn to family activities North Lincolnshire’s Normanby Hall has released a packed programme of exciting up and coming events.

From exciting new events like the Normanby Country Fayre to returning favourites, The Outdoor Cinema and Hall-oween Spooktacular, you’ll be spoilt for choice. With these, the region’s first Go Ape and adjoining golf course to transformed playground areas and special exhibitions, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Normanby Hall is gearing itself up for its summer events programme

There has never been a better time to visit the Park, which has been shortlisted for the Family Tourism Award at the Lincolnshire Tourism Excellence Awards 2019.

Coming up this year at Normanby Hall Country Park is today, Mamma Mia! (2008) Outdoor Cinema Screening, on May 4, 5 and 6 – Model Engineers Festival, May 5 – Food and Flowers Festival, May 12 – Classic Car Event, May 25, 26 and 27 – Normanby Hall Bank Holiday Festival

and on June 2 – Promenade Play in the Park: A Regency Romance.

In addition on June 5 – Scunthorpe Race for Life, June – Scunthorpe Telegraph Motor Show, June 30 – Curlys Athletics Normanby Hall 10K and lots more. Cabinet member for public participation and culture, Coun Elaine Marper, said: “It is brilliant to see such a fantastic programme of events and activities this year at Normanby Hall Country Park.”

Visit ​​​​www.normanbyhall.co.uk/whats-on/events/ for more what’s on events.