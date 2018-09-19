Equinox Ball comunity help

Doncaster cancer charity fundraiser the Equinox Ball is once again urging the community to give sponsorship, auction and raffle prizes to raise money for Doncaster based Firefly and Cancer Research UK.

A staggering one in two people born after 1960 will succumb to the big ‘C’ – Cancer. And, with such alarming statistics and personal experience of how the illness can devastate families, the Doncaster based couple behind the Equinox Ball is calling for help from the local community.

Equinox, a charity created by Sarah and Paul Mullen, has raised more than £200,000 for the charities since its inception through the annual ball, charity walks and events, and the inaugural ‘Bring your Breastie’ event this year where ladies bared all, well not quite, and garnered social media attention from Auckley to Australia.

Founder of Equinox, Sarah Mullen, said Anything is greatly appreciated from fizz and chocolates to weekends away and she just wanted to have another fantsstic year for the charities.

She added: “Together we have achieved great things and that is down to the community spirit of people in Doncaster and South Yorkshire who have helped to support the events and to give so generously. ,Now, as the ball looms closer, we call on families, groups of friends and local businesses to donate a prize that can be utilised to raise more money for such worthwhile causes which an ever-increasing number are benefitting from”

This year’s White themed ball is to be held at Doncaster Deaf College on Saturday November 10. This sell out event has, in the past, generated over £50,000 from each evening and this year it is hoped to raise a similar amount to support Firefly in its vital community programme and Cancer Research UK in its latest research programme as it tackles the Big 4 – Brain, Lung, Pancreatic and Oesophageal Cancer.

To support the ball email Sarah Mullen at equinoxball@gmail.com address.