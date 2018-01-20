Epworth Town Council make former councillor and volunteer worker a freeman of the town

One of Epworth’s selfless volunteers was given a rare honour for the work he has done for groups throughout the town.

Starting the New Year with a flourish, Epworth Town Council bestowed Peter Davies with the Freedom of Epworth.

Former councillor, Peter davies, is honoured as a freeman of Epworth

Former town councillor, Peter, accompanied by family and representatives of some of the organisations he has assisted over the years, was presented with the Freedom Scroll by the vice chairman of the Council, Tim Mitchell at Imperial Hall, Epworth.

A council spokeswoman said: “Among those thanking Peter were Mary Fish of the Art Club, Peter Barnard from Epworth Music Day and Peter Brown on behalf of the Epworth Directory.

“Together with members of the Council they thanked Peter for his many voluntary hours, especially in the construction of web-sites.

“Peter thanked everyone by saying that 2017 had been an awful year, but that the presentation was a wonderful start to the New Year.”

The inscription includes the words: In recognition of his eminent, valuable and devoted service to the community of Epwoerth and the Isle of Axholme firstly as head teacher of local schools and latterly as a volunteer for the Imperial Hall Users’ Committee.