Entrepreneur investing in Mexborough’s future

An historic building in Mexborough dating back to the 1920s is being transformed into a local business hub under plans of a local entrepreneur.

Six months since acquiring the iconic Empress Building in Mexborough, local entrepreneur Jason Mace, who is managing director of Gala Tent, based in the Dearne Valley, has revealed his ambitious plans for its future.

The businessman has set aside a budget of £150,000 to refurbish the former ballroom and dance hall into a hub of business, health and community activity. Jason has already started to refurbish the building to benefit its existing tenants, including the Personal Training Room, Grafters Ironworks gym, Sally Salter sports massage and Micky’s Athletic Boxing Club. This includes replacing its damaged and rotten timber windows with new PVC-u windows to improve its appearance, let in more light and make it more energy efficient for tenants and customers using the building. Work is already well underway to refurbish what was formerly the sports shop at the front of the building into a coffee lounge, which Jason is hoping to lease to a local independent business person or young entrepreneur. He is also upgrading other empty rooms in the building for new businesses to lease, including an aesthetics clinic called Solo Aesthetics, where customers will be able to undergo beauty or cosmetic treatments.