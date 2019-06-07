Enjoying nature and bringing back childhood memories on walk at Cusworth Hall Country Park

Well if you haven’t been on one of our local Thursday walks, you don’t know what you’re missing. Ok last week was a washout, but the rest have been brilliant.

Last week’s walk brilliantly led by Pete Smith, took us on a circular route along the edge of the River Don beginning at Sprotbrough Bridge (nearr the Boat Inn) and up to Cusworth Hall.

Enjoy the beautiful flowers on local walk

It was breezy when we set off but after the first half mile, we were all soon warmed up.

There were ten of us, some new some regulars, but all enjoying the camaraderie rambling can bring.

The route initially on the Trans Pennine Trail, passes under the dramatic arches of the Doncaster bypass, but then broke away as we followed the curve of the river. We managed to spot a cormorant, an energetic rower and a converted coal barge. It felt like high summer as the sun sparkled on the water.

We then passed through a short stretch of woodland before making a sharp left, over a railway and back onto the Trans Pennine Trail.

Local walk - Sprotbrough

You wouldn’t believe as you wander north on this disused railway line that you are in the middle of a housing estate.

Just goes to show you don’t have to travel miles out of town to get a piece of tranquillity.

Another full left (not half) and you are in the grounds of Cusworth Country Park. And what a park. For many it brought back childhood memories of rolly polly down the hill, or sledging in the snow.

You see walking can bring the past alive too. Mind you the climb up hill can be a struggle so be warned. (there are alternative routes at the base of the hill following the lake shore)

Cusworth is ideal for a refreshment stop, as it offers public amenities, toilets, a café, and micro brewery (when open). Suitably rested we set off south down the hill and followed the path right though fields of oil seed rape.

Thankfully the path was wide enough for us not to be covered in yellow. As we passed once more under the A1(M) re realised that our journey would soon be coming to an end. But first an open field, a couple of pylons, and a busy road, all adding to what turned out to be a happy adventure.

Along the way we had a couple of stiles, a strange kissing gate and a cricket field boundary rope. In total six miles, two hours and 43 minutes.

Inspired? Then join us on next Thursday’s walk in Finningley

