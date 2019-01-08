Emergency services budget online survey to set emergency services precept

Residents in North and North East Lincolnshire are being asked to help determine the area’s fire and police service budgets for 2019-20.

Each service has set up an online survey to help determine the council tax precept to deliver the priorities fire and police bodies say the public are demanding.

Asking the public to determine Humberside Fire and Rescue precept through online survey

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service is asking residents in North and North East Lincolnshire, the East Riding of Yorkshire and Kingston Upon Hull if they are prepared to pay 20p per month extra on an average Band D property.

A fire service spokesman said: “As with most public sector organisations, Humberside Fire Authority is facing significant financial challenges over the next few years and it must continue to work hard to ensure that it can continue to deliver a high level of service at a lower cost. If council tax precept is not increased further reductions to the services provided will have to be made.”

Information about the options, the impact on council tax bands and an online survey are available on the service’s website at www.humbersidefire.gov.uk with the consultation closing at midnight on January 28.

The Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Keith Hunter, is also asking residents to give their views about police funding.

As part of a Home Office announcement about increased funding for policing the Government assumed that all police and crime commissioners would make maximum use of the flexibility to increase funding from local taxpayers through the police precept, by £24 per year based on a Band D property. In a message to residents, Keith Hunter said: “As your elected representative on policing, I want to deliver what residents were asking of me when I was elected in 2016, by providing the resources to Humberside Police to enable them to deliver an improved service, put more police on the streets and make our communities safer.

To take the Humberside Police survey visit www.humberside-pcc.gov.uk scroll down to Police Funding Survey, click on the story then scroll down to click here to give your views – survey closes on January 31.