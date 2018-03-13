Easter events across the Isle

Easter is fast approaching and we’ve got a run down of all the best events taking place across the region to ensure you have a cracking time.

From craft fairs to egg hunts there’s plenty going on to keep you and your family entertained this Easter.

Children enjoying the Ladybirds Playgroup's Easter fun day in Misterton.

Staff at Normanby Hall Country Park are pulling out all the stops with a packed programme of events with Beatrix Potter’s beloved Peter Rabbit taking centre stage.

Councillor Carl Sherwood said, “The Tale of Peter Rabbit is the first book delivered to children in North Lincolnshire as part of our Imagination Library programme, so what better way to celebrate this than having this beloved bunny take over our Easter activity programme at Normanby Hall Country Park.”

Activities include free storytelling sessions of Beatrix Potter’s classics, a free Easter egg hunt, Peter Rabbit-themed afternoon tea and from 30 March to 15 April Normanby will play host to an Easter petting farm.

Beltoft Chapel will be holding an Easter Fair at 2pm on Saturday March 24 featuring stalls and refreshments.

An Easter-themed coffee morning with hot cross buns and a children's Easter egg hunt in All Saints' Church raised �230 for Church funds. Pictured is Rachel Bowes with children Erin (centre) and Emily and some of the Easter eggs to be won.

Children are sure to enjoy an Easter trail at Belton Country Park, High Street on March 31 10am to 12pm

Get in shape before tucking into those chocolate eggs with Epworth Easter Egg 10k Trail Race on Good Friday March 30 at Epworth Show Ground at 10.45am, Participants will get an Easter Egg and Hot Cross Bun and fancy dress prizes are available. Entry Fee from £16 contact kevthebike@sky.com.

Come along to Pink Pig Farm from March 24 to April 15 10.30am to 4pm for the Mad Hatters Easter Egg-straviganzer with an egg hunt, baby lambs and a visit from The Queen of Hearts.

A Spring fun day featuring craft workshops and face painting takes place on March 24 at the 20-21 Visual Arts Centre 10am to 4pm.

Meanwhile Elsham Hall Gardens and Country Park will host Easter Bunny week March 30 to April 6 11am to 5pm with a whole host of fun activities.